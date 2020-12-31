Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Lowood Police station continues to service the Lowood area, despite a weird search engine glitch.
The Lowood Police station continues to service the Lowood area, despite a weird search engine glitch.
Offbeat

Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
31st Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SOMERSET police station remains open for business, despite what a popular online search engine may claim.

Google results state the Lowood Police Station has closed permanently, a sudden and unexpected change for anyone looking up the station’s number or opening hours.

The Lowood Police station continues to service the Lowood area, despite a weird search engine glitch.
The Lowood Police station continues to service the Lowood area, despite a weird search engine glitch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman was quick to clear up the confusion, saying the station hadn’t closed and continued to open on weekdays.

LOCAL NEWS: WANTED: Police searching for man following death of child

“(The result must be) more of a Google-type issue,” the spokesman said.

Located at 145 Main St, Lowood, the station services the Lowood, Fernvale and Dundas areas, as well as around parts of Lake Wivenhoe.

LOCAL NEWS: BREAKING: COVID found in another Ipswich sewerage

It continues to open Monday to Friday from 8am until 4pm.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

lowood police station
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Shocking crimes that came before the Gatton court in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Shocking crimes that came before the Gatton court in...

        Crime From tradies taking money and not completing the job, to disturbing cases of animal cruelty, these are some of the biggest cases heard in the Gatton court this year.

        Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

        Premium Content Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

        Crime One man was caught driving more than twice the legal limit as Gatton police nabbed...

        Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        Premium Content Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        News Local police are encouraged that drivers heeded their warnings this festive season.

        Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

        Premium Content Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

        Cricket Wood thriving on professional cricket life in Brisbane Heat bubble. See how the...