Menu
Login
A file photo showing Gladstone Police intercepting Black Uhlans motorcycle gang members in 2013.
A file photo showing Gladstone Police intercepting Black Uhlans motorcycle gang members in 2013. Contributed by Gladstone Police
News

Police claim bikie extortion victims left with bruising

Maddelin McCosker
by
28th Sep 2018 11:37 AM | Updated: 2:07 PM

Detectives are appealing for any possible victims of extortion following the arrest of a member of the Black Uhlans Criminal Motorcycle Gang at Agnes Waters yesterday.

Police will allege the man attempted to extort funds from two Agnes Waters men over several weeks before assaulting them.

Both victims received bruising as a result of the assaults.

Police will allege that the man was a member of the Ayr chapter.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson, Officer In Charge of the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch said: "We believe there could be more victims and would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim to contact police."

A 41-year-old Ayr man has been charged with two counts each of extortion and assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court this afternoon.

criminal motorcycle gangs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Belinda is using her frustrations to change the system

    Belinda is using her frustrations to change the system

    News Meet Belinda Barrie, she's trying to make the health system better for everyone.

    • 28th Sep 2018 3:58 PM
    VOTE: Do we need more public transport in the region?

    VOTE: Do we need more public transport in the region?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    • 28th Sep 2018 3:50 PM
    Producers say the backbone of Australia has been forgotten

    Producers say the backbone of Australia has been forgotten

    News Small farms left to fend for themselves

    Activities shed in it for long haul

    Activities shed in it for long haul

    News A seven-man team chipped away at the project since February

    • 28th Sep 2018 2:44 PM

    Local Partners