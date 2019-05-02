Police charge men for hanging fake military weapon from car

THREE men have been charged with public nuisance after fear-mongering with a fake gun in Gatton.

On Thursday, April 25, the trio were seen pointing a gel blaster out the window of their car, scaring community members with what looked like a military weapon.

Police intercepted the car and two gel blasters were found.

While anyone can own a gel blaster without a licence, Gatton Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne urged people to act sensibly.

"It would be tragic if misuse led to someone being seriously hurt or some sort of mass panic being caused,” he said.

The men will front Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20.