LOOK OUT: The Gatton Pony Club has had its gates stolen.
Crime

Police call for pony club gate theft info

Nathan Greaves
by
28th Jun 2019 9:25 AM

POLICE are imploring the community for leads after three gates, collectively valued at $1000, were stolen from the Gatton Pony Club in Grantham.

The theft is believed to have taken place at between 4:00pm on Thursday, June 20, and 9:55am on Friday, June 21.

Police are asking residents who may have any information, or other recent property offences in the area, to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Gatton Star

