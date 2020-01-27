Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police body cam footage has 17k views in a week

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs
27th Jan 2020 3:11 PM | Updated: 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YoutTube clip of police body camera footage showing the arrest of a West Gladstone man has been viewed more than 17,000 times since being uploaded last week.

The footage shows the Gladstone Police Station and is dated September 29, 2019.

In the video, the man being arrested claims the police officers were using excessive force and that he was not resisting arrest.

Queensland Police confirmed they received a complaint in relation to the incident, and a spokesman said that at this stage, there were no plans to take it further.

A 24-year-old West Gladstone man was charged with public nuisance in relation to the incident, and the matter is now before the court.

crime police queensland police video youtube
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child rushed to hospital after falling from horse

        premium_icon Child rushed to hospital after falling from horse

        News A GIRL has suffered head injuries after she fell from a horse at a private address in the Somerset region.

        WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

        premium_icon WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

        Crime Gatton police struck it lucky when a Fernvale man made a dumb mistake at a crime...

        MEGA GALLERY: 80+ photos from region’s Australia Day awards

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 80+ photos from region’s Australia Day awards

        News A NUMBER of outstanding community members were acknowledged at the Australia Day...

        ‘If you don’t know how to swim, you’ll drown’

        premium_icon ‘If you don’t know how to swim, you’ll drown’

        News KIDS who beat their personal bests weigh in on what makes swimming fun...