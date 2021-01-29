Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton police have appealed for information after a car was “jacked up” and had its catalytic convertor stolen from the vehicle. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Gatton police have appealed for information after a car was “jacked up” and had its catalytic convertor stolen from the vehicle. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
News

Police ask for info after suspects jack up car, steal parts

Hugh Suffell
29th Jan 2021 1:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gatton police have appealed for information after a car was "jacked up" and had its catalytic converter stolen from the vehicle.

Gatton police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said suspect(s) entered a yard in Saleyards Road, Gatton overnight between January 27 and 28 and jacked up a vehicle and also stole a catalytic converter from the Great Wall car that was in the yard.

Senior Sergeant Brown has appealed to the public for information regarding the offence to contact Gatton police.

LOCAL NEWS: 58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

In other news from local police, two men were given notices to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court next month.

Senior Sergeant Browne said at 5.15pm on January 22, police stopped and searched a vehicle on Redbank Creek Road, Adare.

Police allegedly located scales and two grams of ice in the vehicle.

A 30-year-old man will appear in Gatton court on February 15.

LOCAL NEWS: PHOTOS: Lockyer welcomes 17 new Aussie citizens

A 53-year-old man will also appear in Gatton court on February 15, after he was arrested for public nuisance and trespass and was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

Senior Sergeant Browne said police were called to a disturbance at an address on William Street, Gatton, on January 27.

Police will allege the man was possessing five grams of cannabis which was found when he was searched.

More news by Hugh Suffell.

gatton magistrates court gatton police station
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

        Premium Content 58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

        Crime Lowood have issued a number of infringement notices for high-end speeding in school zones in one day. DETAILS:

        PHOTOS: Lockyer welcomes 17 new Aussie citizens

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lockyer welcomes 17 new Aussie citizens

        Community Seventeen new Aussie citizens swore an Oath of Allegiance at a special ceremony in...

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights

        Karen busted stealing perfume, makeup at Gatton pharmacy

        Premium Content Karen busted stealing perfume, makeup at Gatton pharmacy

        Crime Gatton’s very own Karen has been busted stealing on CCTV, saying she thought a...