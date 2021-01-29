Police ask for info after suspects jack up car, steal parts

Gatton police have appealed for information after a car was “jacked up” and had its catalytic convertor stolen from the vehicle. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Gatton police have appealed for information after a car was "jacked up" and had its catalytic converter stolen from the vehicle.

Gatton police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said suspect(s) entered a yard in Saleyards Road, Gatton overnight between January 27 and 28 and jacked up a vehicle and also stole a catalytic converter from the Great Wall car that was in the yard.

Senior Sergeant Brown has appealed to the public for information regarding the offence to contact Gatton police.

In other news from local police, two men were given notices to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court next month.

Senior Sergeant Browne said at 5.15pm on January 22, police stopped and searched a vehicle on Redbank Creek Road, Adare.

Police allegedly located scales and two grams of ice in the vehicle.

A 30-year-old man will appear in Gatton court on February 15.

A 53-year-old man will also appear in Gatton court on February 15, after he was arrested for public nuisance and trespass and was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

Senior Sergeant Browne said police were called to a disturbance at an address on William Street, Gatton, on January 27.

Police will allege the man was possessing five grams of cannabis which was found when he was searched.

