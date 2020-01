The three offenders were involved in a stealing offence at Coles in Gatton.

The three offenders were involved in a stealing offence at Coles in Gatton.

POLICE in Gatton are calling for help from the public in identifying three offenders police suspect to be involved in a theft in December.

The trio are persons of interest in a shop steal offence that took place at Coles Gatton on Wednesday, December 15.

Authorities are urging anyone who recognises these people, or has any other information, to contact the Gatton Police Station on 46316999, or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.