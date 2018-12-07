Cops pounce on ‘peeping Tom’

The man was caught on CCTV. Picture: NSW Police

Police have arrested a man they allege peered at a 13-year-old girl through window of a home on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Detectives released security camera footage and photographs on Sunday of a "peeping Tom" spying on the teenager at Collaroy Plateau at about 10.45pm last Friday.

Police said the 13-year-old noticed what was happening and quickly alerted her parents - who searched the yard but couldn't find the man.

However, when they checked the home's security footage they were shocked by what they saw.

The footage showed a man had taken off his shoes before spending 17 minutes peeping into the lounge room where the teen was watching TV. Her parents were in another room.

This afternoon NSW Police confirmed officers had arrested a man at his workplace in nearby Dee Why about 10am today.

Police have released images of the incident on Sunday. Picture: NSW Police.

Northern Beaches Police Area Commander Dave Darcy told reporters police will be investigating whether the man may have been involved in other peeping incidents around Collaroy Plateau.

"I encourage community members in that area if they've seen anything, to go back and talk to their families about any incident they may have seen in the past few months … and contact us," Mr Darcy said.

He added that the incident had significantly affected the girl's way of life and she was "doing it tough".

Police have arrested 30-year-old man in relation to the incident.

He said after the footage was released "a great many people came forward" and identified the suspect.

"This is a great case of the community and police working together," he added.