Two men are charged with attempting to bring masses of cocaine into Australia as part of a long-term investigation into a major international crime syndicate.
Crime

Plot to smuggle masses of cocaine into Australia thwarted

by Aneeka Simonis
26th Nov 2019 4:29 PM
Two men are expected to be charged over an alleged plot to smuggle masses of cocaine into Australia.

The men, aged 66 from Bulleen and a 69-year-old Romanian national, were arrested by Drug Squad detectives in Glen Waverley today.

The arrests form part of Operation Mako, which is investigating a sophisticated international drug trafficking syndicate involved in the large-scale importation of cocaine into Australia.

Foreign law enforcement are involved in the ongoing probe.

Both men are expected to be charged with attempting to traffick in a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

They will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later today.

