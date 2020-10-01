Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man will appear in court following nine breaches of bail (File Image)
A man will appear in court following nine breaches of bail (File Image)
Crime

Police arrest man with nine bail breaches

Ali Kuchel
1st Oct 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a man with bail breaches, fined unlicensed drivers and sent one person to court for stealing.

Bail Breach

A 38-year-old male from Logan Village has been arrested in relation to nine breaches of bail relating to offences in Nanango.

The male has been issued with a Notice to appear before the Nanango Magistrates Court on October 15.

Driving infringement

A 29-year-old male from Sippy Downs has been issued with an infringement notice for urinating in full view of the public driving past.

No licence

A 24-year-old male from Peachester was intercepted while driving without a current licence on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Being a repeat offender he will appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on October 9.

Stealing offence

A 32-year-old female from Lowood has been located in relation to a stealing offence in Fernvale and as a result has been issued with a notice to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 13,

Unlicensed

A 35-year-old male from Murgon has been intercepted in Esk driving while not the holder of a current licence, he was subsequently issued with a Notice to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on November 20.

crime wrap
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police app to speed up border crossings

        Premium Content Police app to speed up border crossings

        News COVID-19 is here to stay so the Queensland Police Service has developed permanent solutions for managing border traffic.

        Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        Premium Content Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        News A LOCKYER Valley resident has lodged a petition to stop trucks on rural roads in...

        Major investor details plan for $80m Lockyer cannery project

        Premium Content Major investor details plan for $80m Lockyer cannery project

        Business THE proposed $80 million development would not only provide a massive jobs boost...

        Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

        Premium Content Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

        Crime IN a bucket, police found about 38 rounds for a .22 calibre gun, belonging to a...