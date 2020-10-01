Police arrest man with nine bail breaches

A man will appear in court following nine breaches of bail (File Image)

POLICE have arrested a man with bail breaches, fined unlicensed drivers and sent one person to court for stealing.

Bail Breach

A 38-year-old male from Logan Village has been arrested in relation to nine breaches of bail relating to offences in Nanango.

The male has been issued with a Notice to appear before the Nanango Magistrates Court on October 15.

Driving infringement

A 29-year-old male from Sippy Downs has been issued with an infringement notice for urinating in full view of the public driving past.

No licence

A 24-year-old male from Peachester was intercepted while driving without a current licence on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Being a repeat offender he will appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on October 9.

Stealing offence

A 32-year-old female from Lowood has been located in relation to a stealing offence in Fernvale and as a result has been issued with a notice to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 13,

Unlicensed

A 35-year-old male from Murgon has been intercepted in Esk driving while not the holder of a current licence, he was subsequently issued with a Notice to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on November 20.