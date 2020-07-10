Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jul 2020 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information from the public to piece together what caused a fatal car crash on the Warrego Hwy on Wednesday morning.

A Toowoomba man, 32, was driving a black BMW sedan along the highway at Glenore Grove about 4.45am when the car left the road and hit a tree.

The man died at the scene.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit want to hear from any witnesses who were travelling on the Warrego Hwy and may have seen, or been overtaken by, two dark-coloured sedans around the time of the crash.

The scene of the Warrego highway crash where the occupant of the car lost their life. Photo: 7 News
The scene of the Warrego highway crash where the occupant of the car lost their life. Photo: 7 News

It is understood the car driving in front of the Black BMW at the time of the crash was being driven by an acquaintance of the deceased.

Senior-Sergeant Russell Reynolds said the driver of the BMW hit a corner at speed before losing control of the vehicle.

"He has hit the corner at speed and run off the road, at this stage we don't know why, but he has lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree, also taking out a major road sign," Snr-Sgt Reynolds said.

The scene of the Warrego highway crash where the occupant of the car lost their life. Photo: 7 News
The scene of the Warrego highway crash where the occupant of the car lost their life. Photo: 7 News


"There were no passengers in the vehicle, but we do have one witness we are speaking to at the moment.

"He is an acquaintance of the deceased man who was in the car in front, who has turned around and come back when he noticed the headlights behind him have disappeared."

Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Police appeal for witnesses who saw sedans before fatal crash

police warrego hwy fatal witnesses

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

        premium_icon WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

        Offbeat POOR, stupid Robert trapped himself in a water tank overnight.

        New bush kindy wants to take learning back to nature

        premium_icon New bush kindy wants to take learning back to nature

        Education The owner believes it's the only nature immersion kindy in the area.

        Fire ant nests detected on property 1km from baiting zone

        premium_icon Fire ant nests detected on property 1km from baiting zone

        News The search area has been widened after two nests were detected close to the baiting...

        Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        premium_icon Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        News A former bank will be converted into a seven-bedroom, two story accommodation...