Truck rollover on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale 17NOV20. Photo: Hugh Suffell
News

Police appeal for witnesses after Warrego Hwy crash

Hugh Suffell
19th Nov 2020 3:06 PM
A CRASH on the Warrego Highway on Tuesday that caused a man to be airlifted to hospital is under investigation by local police.

At about midday on Tuesday November 17, a truck hit the centre island of the highway at Crowley Vale near the Big Orange and overturned while trying to avoid another truck.

Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne, Officer in Charge, Gatton Police told the Gatton Star on Thursday that police were still trying to identify the second truck involved.

Snr Sgt Browne said anyone who witnessed the accident or had information should contact Gatton police or Crimestoppers.

Man airlifted to hospital after Warrego Hwy crash

