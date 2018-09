Police are appealing to the public to help find missing teenager Aleah Stuart.

Police are appealing to the public to help find missing teenager Aleah Stuart. Contributed

POLICE are appealing to the public to help find missing teenager Aleah Stuart.

The 14-year-old girl was last seen at 9.30pm two days ago on Sunday, September 9, at her home in Nambucca Heads.

Police said Aleah attends school in Coffs Harbour.

She may be wearing a hoodie and jeans.

If you have seen her or have any relevant information, please contact Nambucca Heads Police on 6598 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.