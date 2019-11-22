Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police call on any witnesses to come forward following an Eatons Hill crash.
Police call on any witnesses to come forward following an Eatons Hill crash.
News

Police appeal for crash witnesses

22nd Nov 2019 8:28 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash at Eatons Hill on Monday involving an 80-year-old Cashmere woman.

Around 1.10pm a head-on collision occurred between two cars on Eatons Crossing Rd, between Paddy Rd and Mayflower St.

An 80-year-old Cashmere woman, the driver and sole occupant of a silver 2015 Hyundai i30 was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of a 2009 silver Kia Cerato sedan, a 68-year-old Eatons Hill woman and her passenger, a 92-year-old Eatons Hill woman were also injured and transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam vision to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

crash eatons hill police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here’s when household water restrictions will kick in

        premium_icon Here’s when household water restrictions will kick in

        News Southeast Queensland’s water body has said when water restrictions are likely to start.

        Pechey bushfire reaches turning point: control lines held

        premium_icon Pechey bushfire reaches turning point: control lines held

        News 100km of fire-front across a massive 19,800 hectare burn area

        Why honey on toast could become a delicacy in Australia

        premium_icon Why honey on toast could become a delicacy in Australia

        News The effects of climate change are being felt in the honey industry, with drought...

        Families in crisis lose vital assistance to government cuts

        premium_icon Families in crisis lose vital assistance to government cuts

        News Vital services to help those in desperate situations will no longer be provided in...