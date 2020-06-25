Menu
A man who allegedly grabbed one woman and exposed himself to another is being sought by police after a string of incidents.
Police appeal after man exposes himself and grabs woman

by Nathan Edwards
25th Jun 2020 7:32 PM
POLICE are searching for a man after a string of incidents containing women being harassed on Brisbane's northside, including one instance of indecent exposure.

Investigators have tonight released a mock-up photo of the man in question, with him fitting the same description given in two of the three cases that have occurred in the vicinity of the Cabbage Tree Creek bike path in the Carseldine/Taigum area.

All instances saw the man approach or follow women who were walking alone on the track or in the area.

One instance on June 13 saw a man attempt to grab a woman and make inappropriate comments towards her, another incident a week later saw a man indecently expose himself to a passing woman.

The most recent incident occurring yesterday saw a man in the area attempt to follow another female walker.

Investigations are under way to determine if the three incidents are linked, with all three containing similar witness descriptions of the man or similar inappropriate actions in the area.

The man described in the first two incidents is described as approximately 25 years old, with dark skin and an athletic/muscular build, well-kept face and 180cm tall.

The man was also wearing Apple AirPods in one incident.

Police are seeking witnesses from the public in relation to these incidents. If you have witnessed or experienced anything similar in the area, contact Police on 131 444.

Originally published as Police appeal after man exposes himself, grabs woman

