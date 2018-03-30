Menu
Login
News

Police admin officer allegedly steals from QPS Commissioner

POLICE have suspended an administration officer from the State Crime Command for the alleged theft of property belonging to the Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service.

The 33-year-old man will be suspended with pay, and will be asked to show why his salary should not be removed.

Police stated in a media release the man is facing criminal charges of stealing as a servant.

He was arrested and bailed today, and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 2.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have an undertaking to inform the public when a member faces disciplinary processes involving stand down or suspension," the statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the staff member have been substantiated."

Topics:  commissioner editors picks qps steal theft

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Man who witnessed the plane crash at Laidley North reflects on watching it go down and his response to the incident.

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

BRUSHING UP: (L-R) CRI Network's Carl Howard, Pastor Rick Armour and Suzie Overell at Gatton's Christian Life Centre.

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Student's get hopping in Easter bonnet parade

EGGCITING: Forest Hill Year 1 student, Jake hopped to it in the school's Easter Bonnet Parade last Wednesday.

Students show off their creations.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Local Partners