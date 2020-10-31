Man to be deported after caught with child abuse material

A PNG national has received a prison sentence after he was found in possession of more than 800 photos and videos depicting ‘very concerning’ abuse.

A PNG national who travelled to the Far North to undertake a scholarship program as a pilot has received a prison sentence after he was found to be in possession of more than 800 photos and videos depicting "very concerning" child abuse material.

William Lokman Harihi, 33, flew into Cairns from Port Moresby on January 24 this year to start his studies and was selected for secondary screening at the airport by Australian Border Force (ABF) officers.

The court heard several mobile phones were seized and when asked to provide passcodes, Harihi "appeared to faint" and told officers "he could not remember" them.

He later provided the passcode to one of the mobiles and another was accessed using specialised ABF equipment.

The court heard that a series of "naked images of pre-pubescent children and infants" was found, as well as "over 100 videos and images depicting adults engaging in sexual acts with children".

"A total of 784 files containing images (519) and videos (265) classified as child abuse material" were found on Harihi's mobile phones, the court was told.

Appearing in the Cairns District Court via video link on Thursday, Harihi pleaded guilty to intentionally importing Tier 2 Goods - child abuse material.

Judge Anthony Rafter said "the offence is serious" and carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $525,000.

He handed Harihi an 18-month prison sentence, to be released after serving 279 days, which is time he has already spent in custody.

"It is very concerning that naked images of pre-pubescent children and infants were detected, along with over 100 videos and images depicting adults engaging in sexual acts with children," Judge Rafter said.

"There were four files … which depicts sadism, bestiality, humiliation, torture or child abuse.

"The material involved real children. These offences are not victimless crimes.

"The offending involves a permanent record of sexual assault and humiliation of vulnerable members of the society that exploits young victims."

Harihi must remain of good behaviour for three years or face a $2000 fine.

He now faces deportation back to Papua New Guinea.

He appeared before the court with no previous criminal history.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

