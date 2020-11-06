PM’S PROMISE: We need water before you can give a discount

Tim Linnan of Maragi Farms at Lake Clarendon, walks through a paddock of shallots.

IRRIGATORS are calling on the re-elected premier to “get water from Wivenhoe happening” rather than offering a discount on water that doesn’t exist.

Lake Clarendon vegetable farmer Tim Linnan said irrigators were presently paying for water they weren’t receiving.

“If it doesn’t rain and flood, we aren’t going to have any water to pump anyway, so what’s the point in cutting prices when there is no water,” Mr Linnan said.

Prior to the state election, Annastacia Palaszczuk promised to cut water prices by 15 per cent for farmers who buy water from state-owned irrigation schemes.

She also committed to a 50 per cent cut in water costs for fruit and vegetable growers.

“Reducing irrigation costs means more crops, more jobs and more value,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

But growers say they can’t grow crops when they presently have limited water or no water.

“We are paying 90 per cent of our allocation before even seeing it. There’s people with no water that are still paying a bill,” Mr Linnan said.

“It’s great she wants to cut the costs of water, but get water from Wivenhoe over here so we have water to work with.”

Mr Linnan called the water level “pathetic” and said if an additional water source wasn’t found soon, Australia’s living condition would be worse than coronavirus.

“Australia will have no food,” he said.

“We’ve got three good dams but they’re sh*tholes because we can’t get water in them to make them reliable.”

The premier said the price drops would start from July 1 next year, following on from her existing water price relief measures.

“My government has already frozen water prices for this year and absorbed dam safety costs as part of our ongoing measures to provide COVID relief for Queensland business and industry,” she said.