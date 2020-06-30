Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.
News

PM wants hotspot suburbs shutdown

by Samantha Maiden
30th Jun 2020 11:46 AM

Scott Morrison is urging Victoria to issue shutdown orders now or risk the coronavirus outbreak in the state getting even worse.

The new shutdowns could force around one million Melburnians to work from home and not leave their local government areas.

News.com.au has confirmed the Morrison Government has urged the Victorian Premier to act as the state confirmed 75 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Around 10 schools in Victoria have now been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing after cases were detected.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has refused to rule out the shutdowns and an announcement is now expected today.

"That is not our preference but we'll do it if we need to," Mr Andrews said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks scott morrison

Just In

    Masks could become mandatory

    Masks could become mandatory
    • 30th Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        premium_icon BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        News Regardless of whether the Premier decides today to open Queensland’s borders, there could be further relief on the way for embattled businesses.

        Trial date set for business owner fighting nine charges

        premium_icon Trial date set for business owner fighting nine charges

        Crime The owner of a Gatton backpacker accommodation will dispute the matters at trial.

        Road upgrades stop dangerous ‘guessing game’ for truckies

        premium_icon Road upgrades stop dangerous ‘guessing game’ for truckies

        News Truckies will no longer have to play a guessing game on the highway

        Regional Queensland is party drug central

        premium_icon Regional Queensland is party drug central

        News Regional Queensland becoming the national hotspot for party drug