PM wants hotspot suburbs shutdown

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.

Scott Morrison is urging Victoria to issue shutdown orders now or risk the coronavirus outbreak in the state getting even worse.

The new shutdowns could force around one million Melburnians to work from home and not leave their local government areas.

News.com.au has confirmed the Morrison Government has urged the Victorian Premier to act as the state confirmed 75 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Around 10 schools in Victoria have now been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing after cases were detected.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has refused to rule out the shutdowns and an announcement is now expected today.

"That is not our preference but we'll do it if we need to," Mr Andrews said.