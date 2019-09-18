Menu
Login
"But we won't make any apologies for actually making sure we recover overpaid taxpayers' money."
Politics

PM standing by Centrelink robo-debt scheme

by Daniel McCulloch
18th Sep 2019 9:43 AM

SCOTT Morrison is staring down a class action into Centrelink's controversial robo-debt welfare recovery scheme.

Lawyers are preparing to argue the commonwealth must repay debts collected and provide compensation to those affected.

Recipients of the debt letters are assumed guilty and must prove their innocence.

But more than 160,000 of the welfare agency's automated debt notices are estimated to have contained errors.

The federal government has admitted more than one-quarter of the letters are found to have been wrong.

The prime minister argues many complaints against the scheme have been overstated.

"Where the system needs to be improved then we'll always continue to do that," he told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

"But we won't make any apologies for actually making sure we recover overpaid taxpayers' money."

More Stories

Show More
centrelink benefits robo debt scott morrison

Top Stories

    Former bus driver tests new bypass with first passenger

    Former bus driver tests new bypass with first passenger

    News The former bus driver reunited with a a school passenger for a test drive along the new Toowoomba Bypass

    Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    Business The Barber Suite opened on September 7

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    News Crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in Woolshed

    MCG date for Lockyer Valley's rising aussie rules star

    MCG date for Lockyer Valley's rising aussie rules star

    Sport Caleb Back was the only Queenslander accepted