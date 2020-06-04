Morrison on what he likes about Trump

Scott Morrison has revealed what he likes about Donald Trump and what he thinks of the US President using the bible as a 'PR stunt'.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed what he likes about Donald Trump and what he thinks of the US President using the bible as a "PR stunt".

In an interview with A Current Affair, Mr Morrison was asked about his relationship with Mr Trump, who praised him as a "man of titanium" during the PM's visit to the US last year.

"A lot people here think he has lost the plot," ACA host Kyle Stefanovic said of Trump.

Mr Morrison said: "It is my job to have very good relationships with all our key partners and allies".

"I have done that as have my predecessors. That is important, that is in Australia's national interest.

"That is what matters and keeps Australia safe, it protects Australia's interests, particularly in this part of the world."

Asked what he liked about Mr Trump, Mr Morrison said the United States had been a good friend.

"He has been straight up with me, I can tell you that. He has... been straight up about our relationship and has shown a great interest in Australia," he said.

But Stefanovic pressed further, asking: "Anything else you like personally about him? His hair?".

Mr Morrison responded: "He is a straight talker and is easy to get on with", adding "he has more of it than I do," referring to Mr Trump's hair.

The Prime Minister was also asked what he thought about Mr Trump "using a Bible, church and religion as a PR stunt".

"I don't judge other people's faith and I don't invite them to judge mine," Mr Morrison said.

"I think faith is personal and I have always held that as a principle. I leave others to express their faith and how they conduct themselves, that is up to them."

He said it was not his job to provide political or other commentary on other leaders around the world.

"They don't do it to us," he said.

"Our job as leaders is to represent our countries and pursue relationships that are good for our people, our national interests and whatever opinions people might have or whatever leaders around the world, it is my job to ensure we can have as best as possible relationships and protect our interests."

WHO HAS $150,000 TO SPEND ON A RENO?

Mr Morrison was also asked about his government's new HomeBuilder grant, which was unveiled today.

The $25,000 cash grants will be available to couples on a combined income of less than $200,000, who spend more than $150,000 on a home renovation, or buy a property worth less than $750,000.

Some are sceptical there won't be many who can afford to spend $150,000 renovation.

"How many families in the suburbs have that money to spend on renovation to get the cash grant?" Stefanovic asked the PM.

Mr Morrison said: "None of them do, that's why they borrow the money to do those renovations".

He said the average loan taken out in Australia for renovations in the first three months of this year was about $160,000.

"If you can't afford to go and build a new house and you've got, your kids are growing up and they need a bit more room, then the only option you have is to renovate your house," he said.

"And the average loan taken in Australia the first three months of this year for those sort of renovations was $164,000 dollars.

"So that's what people do when they can't knock down their house and build another one, or if they can't go and build a new home, which can cost about $300,000 to $350,000."

Mr Morrison said it had been estimated about 20,000 home starts and 7000 renovations would be funded through the scheme.

