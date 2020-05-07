Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with leaders of countries which responded quickly to the coronavirus and are now looking to exit the lockdown.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with leaders of countries which responded quickly to the coronavirus and are now looking to exit the lockdown.
Politics

PM meets with political leaders in virus eradication fight

by Paul Osborne
7th May 2020 8:18 PM

Australia has been given a seat at the table of a select group of countries which responded quickly to the COVID-19 outbreak and are now restoring their economies to normal.

Dubbed the "First Movers COVID Group" by Austria, it also includes Denmark, Norway, Greece, the Czech Republic, Israel and Singapore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met via videoconference with the group's leaders on Thursday night, before Friday's crucial national cabinet meeting with Australia's premiers and chief ministers.

Of the group, Greece has recorded the least cases, followed by Australia.

Austria was one of the standout nations in dealing with the virus, being one of the first countries to go into lockdown and then reverse the restrictions.

Mr Morrison has frequently hailed the work of Singapore and borrowed its idea of a mobile phone app to more effectively allow health "detectives" to trace the contacts of people who have the virus.

The prime minister has been lobbying global leaders to support a motion to go to the World Health Assembly in mid-May calling for an investigation into COVID-19, to enable a better response to future pandemics.

Originally published as PM Morrison joins club of virus champions

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOTHER’S DAY: How you can celebrate this weekend

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY: How you can celebrate this weekend

        Community With reduced restrictions comes an opportunity to spend some time out and about with the family, just in time for Mother’s Day.

        Works to commence for rail trail upgrades

        premium_icon Works to commence for rail trail upgrades

        Community Parts of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail will be undergoing resurfacing works in...

        Region celebrates first sunrise without Covid-19

        premium_icon Region celebrates first sunrise without Covid-19

        Breaking Based on the latest data, there are now no active cases of Covid-19 left in the...

        THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        News Regions health professionals thanked for their hard work