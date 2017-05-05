Plenty on offer at annual Lockyer Swap Meet

TIME is fast approaching for the annual Lockyer Swap Meet, which will be held at the Laidley Showgrounds this Sunday.

The swap meet is run by the Lockyer Antique Motor Association and is the club's main fundraiser for the year.

The Laidley Showgrounds are spacious, parking is easy and readily available, and the arena provides an ideal venue for an orderly and easily traversed swap meet. A vintage car display is always a popular feature at the Lockyer Swap Meet, and club members will have their cars on display.

"The 2016 Swap was a huge success, with 150 vendor sites and in excess of 1000 visitors through the gate,” LAMA vice-president Tony Howard said.

"From all indications and the positive feedback we have received, it is expected that this year's Swap will be as successful.”

He said the Lockyer Swap has always been a great place for collectors and enthusiasts to seek those elusive parts needed to complete a project.

Anything pertaining to old cars, trucks, motorbikes, tractors and stationary engines is likely to appear.

For Swappers to get in and set up, access will be available from 5.30 am at the Hayes Street Gate. Camping is permitted so keen site holders can arrive on Saturday afternoon to set up if they so desire.

The Cooper Street gate will open at 6.30 am on Sunday morning for buyers to gain access.

The committee has established a Lockyer Swap Meet page on Facebook for information about the Swap.

For more, contact Tony Howard on 0429643148 .