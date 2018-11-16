Plenty of fun to be had in the Lockyer this weekend
The Gatton Star have selected the must-do community events from across the valley for the next week.
If you spot one of our journalists be sure to say hello and get your photo taken- the photo could even be used in the next paper.
Toy club opening
Bring the family down to the heart of Gatton for a fun day out. There will be lots of free things on offer including a sausage sizzle, jumping castle and much more. Get there early for the free plush soft toys for the kids. Limited numbers available.
What: Lockie's Toy Club
When: Saturday, November 17, 10.30am
Where: LV Community Centre
Barefoot bowls
Gather your tribe for a fun afternoon out with two hours of bowling for the whole family. There will also be a sausage sizzle, cake stall and raffles during the afternoon with tea, coffee and bar facilities on offer.
What: School Chaplaincy fundraiser
When: Sunday, November 18, from 12.30pm
Where: Laidley Bowls Club
DIY treats
WANT to learn how to make restaurant quality desserts at home? This is your chance with Gray's hosting their inaugural dessert night.
There will be cooking demonstrations, coffee, desserts and free gifts. Everyone is welcome.
What: VIP dessert night
When: Thursday, November 22, from 5.15pm
Where: Gray's Furniture Gatton