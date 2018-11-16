Plenty of fun to be had in the Lockyer this weekend

WANT to be up to date with the latest events from around the community?

The Gatton Star have selected the must-do community events from across the valley for the next week.

If you spot one of our journalists be sure to say hello and get your photo taken- the photo could even be used in the next paper.

Toy club opening

Bring the family down to the heart of Gatton for a fun day out. There will be lots of free things on offer including a sausage sizzle, jumping castle and much more. Get there early for the free plush soft toys for the kids. Limited numbers available.

What: Lockie's Toy Club

When: Saturday, November 17, 10.30am

Where: LV Community Centre

Barefoot bowls

Gather your tribe for a fun afternoon out with two hours of bowling for the whole family. There will also be a sausage sizzle, cake stall and raffles during the afternoon with tea, coffee and bar facilities on offer.

What: School Chaplaincy fundraiser

When: Sunday, November 18, from 12.30pm

Where: Laidley Bowls Club

DIY treats

WANT to learn how to make restaurant quality desserts at home? This is your chance with Gray's hosting their inaugural dessert night.

There will be cooking demonstrations, coffee, desserts and free gifts. Everyone is welcome.

What: VIP dessert night

When: Thursday, November 22, from 5.15pm

Where: Gray's Furniture Gatton