PLEASE BE KIND: Region’s best customer rep asks for patience

THE supermarket cashier voted by readers as the best customer service person in the region has called for shoppers to "be kind" to workers.

The Gatton Star asked readers to nominate the best customer service in the Lockyer and Somerset and after more than 700 votes, Woolworth's Plainland cashier and supervisor Amy Summers was declared the winner.

"It's been great," Amy said. "I still can't believe I even got nominated. I'm still shocked."

She was nominated for her politeness, and always being up for a chat with her customers - something she say comes with the job.

"You've got to be friendly," she said.

"I'm pretty easygoing person - most of the time."

Amy has worked at the Plainland store for 11 years, starting off as a casual in the produce section before working her way though almost every role the store has.

Her ability to keep a smile on her face and chat with shoppers has come in handy in recent weeks, with supermarket shelves often left bare and shoppers worried as coronavirus fears causing panic buying.

A simple smile goes a long way and Amy said the recent elderly only hour at Woolworths was a prime example of what impact a friendly face can have.

"You'd be surprised how many old people have said thank you. They've cried. They've given absolutely everything to us," she said.

She said seeing moments like that were the highlight of her job.

"It's amazing it's gob-stopping … you know you've helped someone that day," she said.

But the virus has also brought out the worst in people, with shoppers venting their frustrations on staff.

"Me and my employees have been called everything you can think of the sun," she said.

"You know, one of my good friends has actually folded in on Friday and went 'that's it I can't do it anymore'. So, it's taking a toll."

She took the opportunity to ask shoppers to have a bit of respect for retail workers who just doing their jobs.

"We're just human beings just like they are," she said. "Just be kind to us."