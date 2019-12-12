Menu
Environment

Plea to parents as southeast school runs dry

by Shiloh Payne
12th Dec 2019 11:56 AM
TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN State School has run out of water and parents have been asked to send kids with full bottles as the school year draws to an end.

With no town water supply in Tamborine Mountain, the school relied on its own bore and tank water before it ran dry yesterday.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Education said the school would continue to operate as usual, with supplied bottled water for students and staff.

"In collaboration with QBuild, the Department of Education is ensuring water is delivered to the school for the remainder of the week prior to the school holidays," she said.

Tank water access meant that toilets and basins remained functional, though hand sanitiser was required in bathrooms and classrooms, the spokeswoman said.

"Questions about Tamborine Mountain water supplies should be directed to Scenic Rim Regional Council," she said.

Water would be available for the school's outside-hours care provider.

