Playgroup is not just for kids, but also parents

GOOD TIMES FOR ALL: Harley Bachmann, Mikayla Harrington, Samantha and Edward Hennes, Carter Idle and Summer Bachmann at the St Mary's Thursday Playgroup, Gatton. ALI KUCHEL

JOINING a local playgroup is about much more than providing toys, activities and friends for young children - it's also about giving mums and dads a chance to meet up, feel supported on their parenting journey and "have a cuppa” with each other.

However Tennille Idle, who moved to Gatton six years ago, is concerned more new parents aren't accessing the benefits of playgroups and she is keen to boost numbers in the region.

Ms Idle said the first thing she did when she moved to the area was join a local playgroup and her eldest son Sterling, now 8, is still friends with some of the toddlers he would meet up with each week.

She now takes her four-year-old son, Carter, to the St Mary's Thursday Playgroup, which currently has three mothers and four children who attend weekly as well as a few others who come occasionally.

"But it used to have about 20-25 children,” she said.

"We used to have dads, grandparents, carers and even one lady who is a babysitter come with the kids.

"I've got lifelong friends from going to playgroup. It's not just about the kids - there are times my son wouldn't want to go but I would need to go.”

She said playgroup was important for helping new parents maintain positive mental health while broadening their network of friends in a supportive atmosphere.

"And if you're having any issues with sleeping or toilet training, you can get advice from the others who are there and there's no judgment,” she said.

"It's good to get out and just realise you're not alone. Parenthood can be very daunting and it's happier for the kids if the parents are happier.”

The local playgroup, which is part of Playgroup Queensland, recently received a Lockyer Valley Regional Council grant for a shade sail to be erected and they have submitted another application for an extra shade sail with the Cancer Council.

"We have the most amazing selection of toys ever,” Ms Idle said.

"We've got lots of outdoor jungle gym equipment, soft mats and hard plastic play equipment, Little Tikes cars, scooters and a jumping castle.”

Inside, toys include a tool kit area, a kitchen, cradles, baby dolls, puzzles, books and "two cupboards overflowing with craft”.

Playgroup costs $4 a week, with the first visit free.

St Mary's Thursday Playgroup meets every week from 9-11am and every Wednesday a group called Little Grasshoppers meets from 9.30-11.30am, both at the shed next to St Mary's church on Spencer St.