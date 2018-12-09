Play it smart at your summer celebrations

Christmas parties, New Year's and weekends away - at this time of year, social calendars fill up with summer celebrations.

Along with festive functions comes the ambiguous "smart casual” dress code, a term that can be perplexing for women and bewildering to men.

Tarocash head of product Victoria Chumbley-Weiss agrees the attire standard for males can be confusing, but it's no reason to rethink your RSVP.

"This is often tricky to define. It requires thought to co-ordinate the look,” Victoria says.

"It's the mixing of tailored and relaxed pieces in a way that still looks smart but not stuffy or formal.”

Victoria says to start by considering the venue and check out what's on trend.

Men's fashion this season is all about prints and florals, so opt for a straight pant and fun shirt to help balance the style equation.

"The location can help to decide the dress code,” Victoria says. "I would suggest always to aim for the smarter side, opting for a well-ironed collared shirt rather than a tee, a pair of lace-up shoes instead of trainers, a tailored chino instead of jeans.

"Floral shirts are one of the biggest trends for summer.

"If he wants to do a pop of colour or pattern, choose one piece, not both, otherwise there could be a risk to look garish.

"Starting with a neutral base and adding in extra details can help you construct an outfit that's both stylish and laidback.

"Neutrals are always the safest option, (such as) sand, navy with tan or chocolate accessories, but the shirt can be the pop of excitement.”

If the temperature is expected to rise, Victoria recommends a breathable material on top and smart shorts below.

"Linen is a great cool fabric for summer and still looks dressy in a tailored piece,” she says.

"The chino short can also be a contender for a smart casual look, teamed with a crisp long sleeve shirt and relaxed rolled up sleeve.”

For those attached to their tees and denim, this combination can make the smart casual mark if it's dressed up.

"For something a little more informal, the humble T-shirt can cut it but must be paired with a smart tailored blazer and neat chinos,” Victoria says.

"You could also get away with jeans, but they must be dark and clean.”

As for shoes, neutral loafers with a delicate lace-up detail always look the part.

But it doesn't have to be business all over - Victoria says rolling up trouser cuffs to reveal some novelty socks is a cheeky way to add personality.