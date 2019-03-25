Planting plans up in the air as growers wait on the weather

WINTER SEASON: Greg Lerch at his farm in Laidley where about 60 acres of broccoli and cauliflowers are planted.

WINTER SEASON: Greg Lerch at his farm in Laidley where about 60 acres of broccoli and cauliflowers are planted. Meg Bolton

THIS year's winter growing season will be a balancing act for Lockyer Valley farmer Greg Lerch.

The recent rainfall has made him optimistic, but Mr Lerch said the region needed a lot more to operate at the full-farming potential.

Mr Lerch has about 110 acres at each of his properties located in Lake Clarendon, Laidley and Blenheim.

He usually plants 175 acres of broccoli and cauliflower, but due to low rain levels he has only planted about 60 acres this year.

Mr Lerch said the weather has resulted in a poor start to the season, but with any luck, production could increase in the next few months.

"It's been pretty bad before it started raining,” Mr Lerch said.

"Before that we were sort of wondering whether it was ever going to rain again, but now that it has it's helped a little bit.”

A rain gauge at the Lerch's Blenheim farm recorded 40 millimetres of rain on Thursday, March 21, and 30mm the weekend before.

With half a week to go, the March 2019 rainfall has already doubled last year's levels.

Mr Lerch said if weather patterns continued he would plant more broccoli and cauliflower.

"I'm not a real big risk taker so it depends how much rain we get,” he said.

"If we do get a bit of rain and things turn around then we will be able to plant more, but you've just got to plant and hope you've got enough water to get through.”

Mr Lerch said he had prepared all his fields for planting, but the next step was out of his hands.

But while transplant production was still up in the air, Mr Lerch said he planned to make the most of the recent moisture by planting barley, forage and grain.

"I've got 200 acres spare,” he said.

This year's February rainfall was just five per cent of the 2018 total.

Mr Lerch said while the weather allowed farmers to plant more in 2018, an over-production caused prices to be low.

He hoped the limited production would result in farmers receiving a reasonable price for their produce.

"Hopefully we will make just as much out of the small amount,” Mr Lerch said.

Mr Lerch will also grow beetroot in the winter season.

Lockyer Valley farmer Greg Lerch at his Blenheim property where he will plant beetroot in the 2019 winter season. Meg Bolton

Uncertain times for farmers

DRY weather is causing havoc for farmer's seasonal plans, with low rain levels generating uncertainty for the season ahead.

Historically, the biggest rainfall months for the Lockyer Valley are December to February, but Gatton received less than 50 millimetres throughout three months.

Withcott Seedlings chief executive officer Mike Hindle said the dry weather made for a concerning time for everyone.

"People are under a lot of pressure with water in middle of latter and end of the year,” Mr Hindle said.

"They cant plan because they don't know what they're going to be able to do.”

He said business at start of the 2019 winter season was similar to 2018, but from June onwards the season was unpredictable.

This year's March rainfall had already doubled last year's levels.

The statistic is optimistic for growers in need of water.

Elders agronomist Greg Teske said the region's aquifer levels were in desperate need of replenishing.

"We are hoping for a better season,” Mr Teske said.

"Firstly with produce pricing, but also we hopefully get regular rainfall- those are the two main factors.”

Mr Teske said there were too many anomalies to predict the success of the season, but more rain would be a step in the right direction.

Showers are predicted for Gatton from today onwards, with the possibility of a storm hitting the region on Friday.