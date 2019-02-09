Plans unveiled for region's first catholic secondary school

EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES: Proposed plan for the new catholic secondary school at Plainland.

THE proposed catholic secondary college at Plainland might not have a name yet, but plans for the region's newest development are in full swing.

Last week, Brisbane Catholic Education held three information sessions across the Lockyer to inform and collaborate with residents on Plainland's newest development.

Brisbane Catholic Education future school planning senior education officer Doctor Margaret Lee said the precinct would give students an opportunity to foster a relationship with the environment and god.

"It's about meeting the needs of young people and their spirituality,” Dr Lee said.

Almost 90 expressions of interest have already been completed, two years before the proposed opening date.

Plans show the school will be equipped with an eco-science precinct to provide an innovative learning environment and resources to enhance rural industries and employment opportunities.

Dr Lee said inside and outside teaching spaces would be utilised to allow to students to feel "at one with nature”.

Construction of the school was proposed to be a gradual process, with facilities in the first stage to be multi-purpose to allow for further extension.

In the first stage, the school is planned to open with administration buildings, a few classrooms, general amenities, one oval, an orchard and yarning circle for religious purposes.

Within five years, it is proposed the school would have at least 13 building blocks, two ovals, an aquaculture dam, gym facilities and a church.

Dr Lee said her looked forward to collaborating with locals to determine what would be best for the school in terms of uniform, subject choice and more.

Placid Hills mum Chantal Revell said the development was long overdue.

"It's good that finally a catholic school has come to Plainland, it will be good for the next generation of kids coming through,” Miss Revell said.

The mother-of-four had to enrol two eldest children to catholic high schools in Ipswich but said with the new development on the horizon her youngest kids could stay closer to home.

"We won't have to travel, it's less than half an hour,” Miss Revell said.

The plans show the school could cater for 75 students in 2021, but Dr Lee said plans could change to satisfy demand.