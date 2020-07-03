Plans to turn former hotel site into student accommodation

The Imperial Hotel, Gatton, before it burned down in 2015. Photo Ali Kuchel

PLANS for the development of extra student accommodation in Gatton – to be built on the vacant Railway St lot which was previously home to the Imperial Hotel – can be viewed on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council website until July 9.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Planning and Development Portfolio Councillor Rick Vela said an application had been lodged for a Material Change of Use for accommodation units and a catering shop at 41 Railway Street.

Mr Vela said the proposal was for 123 units for university student accommodation, a number of communal facilities for the students, 32 carparking spaces – including two parking spaces for persons with a disability – and one van space.

The catering shop is proposed to be on the ground floor, fronting Railway Street, he said.

The building would be four storeys and have a maximum building height of 15 metres, and the current landowners of the property are PK Development Holdings Pty Ltd and PK Developments Unit Trust.

Submissions from the public can be made during the current public notification period.

“The development will provide additional university student accommodation for the region, increase the accommodation options for students within the Gatton township, and also encourage them to use local businesses,” Mr Vela said.

A University of Queensland spokesperson said this week that while the university had no direct involvement in the new development process, UQ was supportive of a “diversity of high-quality accommodation options in Gatton”.

The spokesperson said increased options would give their students, especially those from regional areas and international students with limited knowledge of the area, greater choice.

Articles contributed by Louise Shannon were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.