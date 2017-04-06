Plans roll on at Queensland Transport Museum

ROLL ON: Mayor Tanya Milligan looks forward to new displays at the QTM.

THE wheels have started turning on a range of new and exciting plans for the Queensland Transport Museum.

Since opening at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, the QTM has been a hub for the state's trucking history with plenty of big rigs placed on display over the years.

However, plans are in place for the QTM to diversify to host a much greater range of transport including cars, motorbikes, planes and tractors.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said plans were also in place to progressively transform the QTM into a more interactive experience through partnerships and cross-promotion with other Queensland museums.

One of the first changes to the QTM will be the addition of a driving simulator. The simulator will be free and covers a range of motoring experiences, including racing and even farming.

Cr Milligan said although most of the changes were still in the planning stages, the goal was to make the QTM a more enjoyable experience for people of all ages and motoring interests by the end of 2017.

"I think the fact it is the Queensland Transport Museum and although our nation certainly has been built on the back of trucks there are so many other stories about vehicles and people to tell and this is our opportunity,” Cr Milligan said.

"I think by opening it up and having different interests it will definitely open it up for numerous people to come in (and have a look).”

Along with the simulator, the QTM has also been opened to the local community for free.