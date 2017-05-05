24°
Plans for Laidley to host Light the Night

Lachlan Mcivor
| 5th May 2017 8:00 AM
BIG DIFFERENCE: Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley Branch treasurer Geoff Beattie (left) with branch patron Graeme Lehmann (right).
BIG DIFFERENCE: Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley Branch treasurer Geoff Beattie (left) with branch patron Graeme Lehmann (right).

THE World's Greatest Shave is an event that gets strong support from communities across the country, as Australians unite to raise money in the fight against leukaemia.

But for groups like the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley Branch, it is a cause they fight for the entire year.

Treasurer Geoff Beattie first got involved with the foundation in Ipswich in 1987 and moved across to his current branch soon after it formed.

The group has raised around $300,000 towards helping patients with a blood cancer since forming twelve years ago.

Mr Beattie said it was a special feeling to know you are making a difference.

"Probably on a personal note, it's about what you can give to someone,” Mr Beattie said.

"It's very personal really, for me it is... everyone has their own story.”

The branch are always on the look out for more people to get involved.

"It doesn't matter how large or small, it doesn't have to be a big contribution,” he said.

"Get to know what the foundation is about and what the foundation does for people with the condition.”

The group are in the process of planning a Light the Night event in Laidley for October.

The annual fundraising event strives to bring the community together.

Participants hold different coloured lanterns to remember a loved one (gold), to represent their own blood cancer journey (white) or show support for others (blue).

"We've never done it, this is the first time,” he said.

"Our branch has always gone down and helped Ipswich.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  laidley leukaemia foundation light the night

