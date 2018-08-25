Plans for Kingaroy coal rail line revealed

SOUTH Burnett property owners are coming to terms with the possibility of a coal rail line running through their land.

Kingaroy Concerned Citizens Group spokesman John Dalton said it appeared more than 170 landholders would be directly impacted by the proposed route.

KCCG recently obtained documents from the Office of the Coordinator General and Moreton Resources under Right to Information processes.

This revealed maps showing the precise route of the rail line to take coal from the proposed Kingaroy coal mine to Theebine, via most South Burnett towns.

According to the maps, 323 parcels of land, with 174 different landholders will be directly under the proposed route.

RAIL LINE: More than 170 different landholders will be directly impacted by the coal rail line route proposed by Moreton Resources. Contributed

The proposed route would replace the newly completed recreational rail trail for part of the route, and would also pass through many privately owned properties.

Wondai resident Neil Hutton said he would have a coal rail line passing just a few hundred metres from his house on Wessling Rd.

"We would be unable to continue living here if the proposed coal rail line went ahead," he said.

Mr Dalton said, although many towns would be spared from having a coal train go through their main streets, the surrounding areas would be hit hard.

"It is the responsibility of the proponent, Moreton Resources, to engage with affected landholders in a proactive manner, and inform them of the likely impacts of the coal project," he said.

"This does not seem to be happening in the case of both the mine site itself or the coal rail line."

KCCG is conducting an information campaign for local residents about the likely impact of the coal rail line.