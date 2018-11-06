Plans become a reality for hard working Thomson team

CONGRATULATIONS: Tiffany and Lance Thomson are delighted their business was named best trade service.

FOUR children, eight staff and a growing business keep Thomson Refrigeration and Air Conditioning owners Lance and Tiffany Thomson working around the clock.

The business has a been an eight-year project for the Gatton couple who started the commercial operation from home before they were 25 years old.

Mr Thomson put his apprenticeship to work and became his own boss, while Mrs Thomson worked a full-time job on top of handling the business's administrative duties to make ends meet.

Their hard work, determination and dedication was officially cemented on Saturday night when the business was named the best trade service in the region.

Mrs Thomson choked back tears at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards as they accepted the prestigious prize.

"To come out on top in that category is just amazing,” she said.

"On the days that are hard, and you have regrets about starting a business and the time you lose with your kids, an award like that is really special.”

Along with growing a client base, managing staff and moving their business to the Western Drive address, the couple have also created a family in under a decade.

"Four kids and I've never had maternity leave,” Mrs Thomson said.

"We have the cot set up in our office and they come to work with us ... so we don't get a day off.

The home-grown business success is special for the Thomsons as they continue to prioritise the community they grew up in.

"Our priority is always a superior level of customer service,” Mrs Thomson said.

"There has to be something worth supporting down here so (we offer) competitive pricing and small town country service.

"We remember where it all started and where the roots of the business are.

"We still want to provide that customer service and product here, this is where we want to stay.”

The business also gives back to the community when it can by buying locally.

Mr Thomson said: "All vehicles we buy locally and any materials we can buy locally we do.

The proud owners said the award was a much- appreciated "pat of the back”.

"It's not about winning, it's just the opportunity to have a stranger come into your business and look at you and provide the feedback,” Mrs Thomson said.

The Thomsons said they would use the feedback constructively, but for now they would celebrate their win.