Planned subdivision land outside city hits market for $1.3m

A 45-hectare block of land at Murphys Creek in the Lockyer Valley with an approved subdivision proposal attached has hit the market for $1.3 million.

Re/Max Withcott has listed the 45-hectare parcel of land along Murphys Creek Rd on the market, highlighting the property’s planned development.

According to the online listing, the site has a 47-lot subdivision already approved, with allotments ranging from 8000 sqm to more than 19 hectares.

“Only 22km to Toowoomba central shopping precinct (and) 13km to Withcott, this rural hideaway offers modern living conveniences away from the hustle and bustle of city living,” the listing said.

“Murphys Creek is a rural hamlet with some 600 residents, local primary school, convenience store and modern tavern.”

The approved subdivision is broken up into four stages, with an engineering plan already under way for the first stage.

The site also has town water supply and all roads have curbing and channelling.

It is also within the Toowoomba State High School catchment area.

For more information about the sale, call Leigh Hair at Re/Max Withcott on 0419 718 258.

