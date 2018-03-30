Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

INVESTIGATION: Police on the scene at the plane crash at Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd at Laidley North, on Wednesday, March 28.

INVESTIGATION: Police on the scene at the plane crash at Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd at Laidley North, on Wednesday, March 28. AAP/Steve Pohlner

ONE second it was smooth sailing and the next the ultralight plane which crashed at Laidley North on Wednesday evening was nosediving into the ground below.

That's the recollection of the man who rushed to the scene which claimed the life of an 84-year-old pilot from north Brisbane.

The man - who wished to remain anonymous - was sitting with his family on his property across from the paddock after only just returning home from work, when his son pointed out the aircraft.

After a quick glance at the sky, he returned to the conversation with his in-laws, only to be alerted that the plane was going down.

He turned back just in time to see it hit the earth.

"Everything seemed to be normal, like after thinking about it now, the engine was normal, there were normal sounds, there was nothing different about it,” he said.

"Didn't really hear too much of a noise or anything (on impact), it was pretty windy here yesterday, I didn't really hear much at all. Just the fact that we happened to see it (is why they were able to respond).

"He wasn't overly high when it happened. At a guess I'd say 100m or so in the air. He was up, it seemed to be going fine and then turning around to talk and turning back, it was all done and dusted.

"It all would have happened within 15 seconds.”

He quickly jumped into a car with his father-in-law, who rang emergency services on the way to the site of the crash, which was on a paddock he was familiar with on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd.

"We raced over to see what we could do,” he said.

"I was in under the wing trying to talk to him and stuff (but) there was no response.”

After seeing fuel spilling out onto the ground, he climbed away from the wreckage for his own safety and made his way to the property gate to await emergency services, who arrived on scene within five minutes of receiving the call.

He praised the work done by emergency services.

"It's not a nice thing to witness but what do you do? You don't just sit here and say someone else will deal with it,” he said.

"It wasn't nice but it's part of life I suppose.

"It's a freak thing.”

Acting Inspector Regan Draheim said the light plane was home-made.

"It appears to have crashed suddenly, there is no indications of engine failure at the moment, as a result an 84-year-old male is deceased,” Acting Insp Draheim said.

The man's next of kin - living in Coomera - were notified on Wednesday evening.

Acting Insp Draheim said there were multiple factors which could have caused the sudden crash and investigations are ongoing.