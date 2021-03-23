Public servants will save hundreds of hours of work time every year in a move by the Palaszczuk Government to streamline how the state's fees and charges are calculated.

Treasurer Cameron Dick is expected to introduce new laws this week aimed at making savings within government, with total debt tipped to increase significantly in the coming years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The laws will include the introduction of a new "fee unit model", which will streamline the annual process of adjusting fees across the government.

Treasurer Cameron Dick. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The new process will apply to fees such as driver and boat licence renewal charges as well as the non-CTP component of vehicle registration bills.

Just like how penalty units apply to fines, fee units will now be set for government charges - allowing for a simple annual indexation of the fee unit rather than a lengthy process of regulation change.

It will mean agencies will be able to avoid amending hundreds of pages of regulations every year when they increase their various fees and charges.

The current process requires the Office of the Queensland Parliamentary Counsel more than 800 hours each year to prepare the necessary regulations.

Mr Dick said the current penalty unit model worked "efficiently", which was why it made sense to apply the same concept to government fees.

"This change means that every year, public servants can get on with the important work of helping Queenslanders instead of being tied up recalibrating a large number of fees in a complex and burdensome process," the Treasurer said.

The new process will come into effect from July 1, 2022, with all impacted agencies to start displaying their fees and charges as a fee unit, not a dollar amount, by January 1 next year.

Originally published as Plan to cut tedious public service task that takes 800 hours