Plan needed to ensure future of region

GETTING new water for irrigation in the Lockyer Valley will not be possible without a water management plan.

Lake Clarendon vegetable grower Anthony Staatz says one of the requirements for the Lockyer Valley to successfully source new water is the region needs to have a water management plan in place in Central Lockyer.

And the new draft Morton Water Plan is the next step.

It was made publicly available last week, with the Department of Natural Resources, Energy and Mines calling for submissions on the Moreton Water Plan.

Mr Staatz has worked alongside the Lockyer Water Collaborative to develop a plan to ensure the longevity of the region.

He said rather than resisting the plan and having regulations imposed on farmers and irrigators, they worked with the department to ensure a positive outcome.

"We believe it's a much better plan than what we had originally,” he said.

"We believe it's a step in the right direction.”

With submissions open until October 1, Mr Staatz encouraged people to read the plan and decide if it met their needs.

"I encourage all irrigators to make comment and give feedback to the Qld Government on teh new draft water plan”.

He called on irrigators and the community to be engaged in the process and understand what changes would come as a result of the plan.

"We are really pleased with how the government has engaged us and mutually develop a plan we believe is much closer to a fair fit to what we had previously,” he said.

"Inevitably, we are going to have some form of regulation and we felt we are better to try and influence that outcome as much as we can to the benefit of the whole region.”