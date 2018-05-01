Menu
PREPARATION IS KEY: Land-owners are being encouraged to begin hazard mitigation activities in prepartion for the next bush fire season. Andrew Thorpe
News

Plan ahead for bushfire season

Dominic Elsome
by
30th Apr 2018 3:33 PM

THE RURAL Fire Service is reminding landowners and residents that now is the time to prepare for the upcoming bushfire season.

Area director for West Moreton, Inspector Paul Storrs, said that it was not a question of if a bushfire will impact an area in Australia, but when.

"We've certainly had a very good growth period for the last few months and so lots of areas have higher

fuel loads than we've seen in a couple of years,” he said.

"Certainly those areas may be impacted by bigger bushfires this year.”

Landowners should begin to plan mitigation activities such as slashing and hazard reduction burns, and residents in communities should also begin to

prepare.

"Every person in a bushfire risk area needs to have a bushfire survival plan... and every person in the house needs to know what that plan is.”

A bushfire survival plan can be found on the Rural Fire Service's website or by contacting your local Rural Fire Brigade.

backburning bushfire bushfire action plan qfes rural fire service queensland
Gatton Star

