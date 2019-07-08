Murder charge laid over stabbing, one suspect on the run

UPDATE: A man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on July 1.

A 26-year-old Park Ridge man was taken into custody following an incident at Berrinba last night.

He has since been charged with six offences including murder, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of armed robbery in company using personal violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

He was referred to Beenleigh Magistrates Court this afternoon and was remanded in custody to reappear on September 4.

Police are still searching for 21-year-old Kye Enright who may able to assist with the investigation.

EARLIER: Detectives have arrested a man in relation to the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on July 1.

A 26-year-old Park Ridge man was arrested following an incident at Berrinba last night.

Around 6pm on July 1, Mr Rock died in the rear car park of the Porters Plainland Hotel on Laidley Plainland Road after allegedly being involved in an incident with two men.

Police are continuing to search for Kye Enright, who is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.

Police are continuing to seek community assistance to help locate 21-year-old Kye Enright who may able to assist with the investigation.

Mr Enright is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Members of the pubic are urged not to approach the man but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.