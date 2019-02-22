Plainland patty pulls second place

WINNING PATTY: Brayden Schulte, who has worked as a butcher at his parents' business for 11 years, holds the award-winning beef patties. PICTURED: Greg Muckert, Sarah Allen, Brayden Schulte, Natalie Jackwitz and Darren Southgate.

ELEVEN secret herbs and spices mixed with Yagaburne beef have combined to become the second best patty in the nation.

And the best part is the patty creation comes from the heart of the Lockyer Valley.

Learning how to blend flavours together led Schulte's Meat Tavern at Plainland to receive national recognition following an achievement at the finals of the annual Australian Meat Industry Council awards in Perth.

A Yagaburne beef patty, perfected during the course of six months by meat tavern owner Peter Schulte, took second place in the Best Butchers Beef Burger category.

Mr Schulte said the patty was a medium course texture and was highlighted by flavours of tomato, onion, and capsicum.

As for a serving suggestion, Mr Schulte said the burger was so full of flavour, it could be enjoyed by itself after a slow-cooking on a barbecue.

"It doesn't need sauce,” he said.

"Because we use prime beef, there's a lot of juice. We get that meat fat content right so it's nice on its own,” he said.

Though the burger patty wasn't developed especially for the competition, Mr Schulte said plenty of trial and error went into ensuring the product was of a high quality.

"We're always trialling new products. The staff always help; we sit around and come up with new ideas and trial different things,” he said.

"Some you think will work but then don't and then others you think won't work and then do. You just tweak until you get it right.”