Plainland lands additional doctor in remote training program

An additional doctor has been posted at a Plainland clinic, thanks to a regional and remote training program (file image).

A Plainland doctor gaining hands-on experiences in general practice sooner than anticipated thanks to a unique national training program.

The national GP training program has allowed Curtis Medical doctor Adnan Wahid live and work in the community while gaining specialist qualifications in general practice.

Dr Wahid is one of 32 doctors who are training with the Remote Vocational Training Scheme this year.

The Plainland doctor moved to the region last year and said the benefits of working and training as a doctor under the RVTS training model were significant.

“After working as a doctor for many years within the hospital system in different states, I commenced my General Practice journey last year in Plainland, Queensland – and I’m enjoying my work here, as well as the diverse community” he said.

“During my short time so far on the RVTS remote training program, I have been very pleased with the structured support and thoughtful clinical education that has been provided – all with a focus on rural practice, in order to train and retain GP Registrars in the rural setting.”

Under the RVTS training model, doctors access the latest evidence-based learning via intensive workshops, online training, webinars, and regular interaction with experts in the field.

RVTS CEO Dr Pat Giddings said the remote working meant doctors didn’t need to leave their communities to undertake training.

“This means they can continue to provide the essential, quality local medical care that their communities need, while still completing their specialist training and gaining access to the latest advances in rural General Practice.

“It really is a win-win situation for the doctors and their communities.”

RVTS has been training doctors for over 20 years, and in that time has supported more than 400 doctors who have delivered primary health care in over 300 rural, remote and First Nations communities.

The project is funded by the Australian Government, RVTS delivers General Practice and Rural Generalist training for medical practitioners in First Nations, rural and remote communities throughout Australia.

