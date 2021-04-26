Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An additional doctor has been posted at a Plainland clinic, thanks to a regional and remote training program (file image).
An additional doctor has been posted at a Plainland clinic, thanks to a regional and remote training program (file image).
Community

Plainland lands additional doctor in remote training program

Ali Kuchel
26th Apr 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Plainland doctor gaining hands-on experiences in general practice sooner than anticipated thanks to a unique national training program.

The national GP training program has allowed Curtis Medical doctor Adnan Wahid live and work in the community while gaining specialist qualifications in general practice.

Dr Wahid is one of 32 doctors who are training with the Remote Vocational Training Scheme this year.

The Plainland doctor moved to the region last year and said the benefits of working and training as a doctor under the RVTS training model were significant.

“After working as a doctor for many years within the hospital system in different states, I commenced my General Practice journey last year in Plainland, Queensland – and I’m enjoying my work here, as well as the diverse community” he said.

“During my short time so far on the RVTS remote training program, I have been very pleased with the structured support and thoughtful clinical education that has been provided – all with a focus on rural practice, in order to train and retain GP Registrars in the rural setting.”

Under the RVTS training model, doctors access the latest evidence-based learning via intensive workshops, online training, webinars, and regular interaction with experts in the field.

RVTS CEO Dr Pat Giddings said the remote working meant doctors didn’t need to leave their communities to undertake training.

“This means they can continue to provide the essential, quality local medical care that their communities need, while still completing their specialist training and gaining access to the latest advances in rural General Practice.

“It really is a win-win situation for the doctors and their communities.”

RVTS has been training doctors for over 20 years, and in that time has supported more than 400 doctors who have delivered primary health care in over 300 rural, remote and First Nations communities.

The project is funded by the Australian Government, RVTS delivers General Practice and Rural Generalist training for medical practitioners in First Nations, rural and remote communities throughout Australia.

Originally published as Plainland lands additional doctor in remote training program

Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frantic moments after cop killer opens fire

        Premium Content Frantic moments after cop killer opens fire

        Crime Shocking footage shows the moment it ended in a hail of automatic gunfire, with his partner heard pleading for help. WATCH THE VIDEO

        Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes

        Premium Content Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes

        News Instead of enjoying an evening at the Toogoolawah rodeo, two people will now have a...

        New multi-stage $1.4m Lockyer development given approval

        Premium Content New multi-stage $1.4m Lockyer development given approval

        News More than 100 new families will call the Lockyer Valley home with a new housing...

        Emergency services to gain help from new cadet recruits

        Premium Content Emergency services to gain help from new cadet recruits

        News Somerset teenagers will join forces with emergency services as new cadet...