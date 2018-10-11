Plainland development 'not easily replicated'

JUST off the highway and surrounded by an abundance of land, the Plainland Crossing development is in full swing.

With Plainland Kindergarten & Child Care along with Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto opening earlier this year, the development is fast becoming an established centre of commercial activity.

Madison Ridge development manager Joe Gorman said the first two stages of the sub-division had been completed but expansion was dependent on sales demand.

"We have sold most of that land to a mix of local businesses and of course one lot to Aldi for a supermarket,” Mr Gorman said.

"We will continue developing that as sales demand dictate.”

Lots are still available in the commercial component of the sub-division which spans across more than 12 hectares.

Mr Gorman said the Plainland hub had attributes which put it in good stead for the future.

"There's a mixture of sizes catering to nationals such as Aldi or local businesses such as Bridgestone and everything in between, and that's not easily replicated,” he said.

"The easy access and high exposure to the Warrego Highway and good unconstrained land available to businesses small and large could mean a positive future.”

The Plainland Town Centre Masterplan lists a range of businesses including Curtis Medical, Plainland Travel Centre, a district public transport interchange and the potential for future expansion at Plainland Plaza.

Several other lots are also presently under negotiation.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Planning and Building Services Portfolio Councillor Kathy McLean said the commercial centre at Plainland Crossing was already operational, with more development opportunities in store for the area.

"Attracting investment is a real win for the region, as further development means more jobs and opportunities for our residents to not just survive, but thrive in the Lockyer Valley,” Cr McLean said.

The development also includes the residential zone, which has already accepted residents.

"The residential estate has shaped up very well in terms of its presentation and the offering it provides to locals living in the Lockyer Valley,” Mr Gorman said.

Hallmark Homes employee Julie Morgan said the outlay and rent return in the residential zone outweighed many competitors.

"The area is the best kept secret,” Ms Morgan said.

The development is set to continue over the next 20 years with council confirming an overall layout of Plainland Crossing and its footprint.

Further expansion of the residential estate are currently awaiting approval.