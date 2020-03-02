Plainland dental acquires new machinery for Lockyer patients

The Plainland Dental team look forward to the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the business.

AFTER a decade spent spreading smiles, Plainland Dental is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on March 12.

Dr Kapil Raniga established the practice in 2010, inspired by a need to contribute to the community.

“As part of my training, in the final year, we did some placements at the local hospitals, so I did Ipswich, and spent a little bit of time in Laidley,” he said.

“I worked my first job in Ipswich for a few years at a private practice there, and had a fair number of patients coming out from this way. They didn’t have anyone closer to home, I guess.”

It led to him setting up his practice at the Plainland Plaza.

“We’ve been in this location since we started, we took over clothing stores initially, those were the smallest blocks in the area,” he said.

“We’ve expanded a few years ago, to take up a little more space, and we’ve got plans of probably expanding again this year or next year.”

When Plainland Dental started, it was just Dr Raniga and two other staff.

The business now has 34 staff across practices in Plainland, Fernvale and Lowood.

“Our aim has always been to make dentistry as accessible as possible for the community,” Dr Raniga said.

“We do general dentistry, prosthetic dentistry, invisible aligners, we do braces and dental implants, and root canal procedures.”



The practice has also been investing in new technologies to provide more advanced services at the clinic, so clients can get more done at the one location, sometimes in just one visit.

“One thing we haven’t had is a cone beam machine, which is quite expensive, so people have had to go to Ipswich or Brisbane to get those X-rays to get their implants done,” Dr Raniga said.

“We’ve just this week signed to get one here, so that should make things cheaper for patients, who won’t have to travel as far.”

He said they also held a special annual fundraiser event, which is being moved up this year to happen closer to the anniversary date.

“We do this every year, but we’re doing it April this year – we have a Share A Smile Day, where everyone donates their time and basically works for free on that Saturday,” he said.

“We see patients as per normal, but all the patient fees that come in on that day we’ll donate to charity. We usually pick three charities and the patients decide where it goes.”

The event has been extremely successful, raising thousands in recent years.

“Last year we ended up raising about $10,000 across the clinics, so we’re hoping to beat that this year,” Dr Raniga said.

“I can’t remember off the top of my head which charities we’re supporting this year – one’s mental health, one’s a domestic violence one, and the other’s a drought relief one – all local.”

To celebrate the anniversary itself, the team are planning to take some well-earned time off.

“On the day we’re actually open, but that Friday and Saturday all of the practices will be closed and we’re taking everyone to Tangalooma,” Dr. Raniga said.

“It’ll be a nice team-building thing, to thank everyone.”