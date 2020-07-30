Plainland Bunnings build to begin in ‘very near future’

The developer for the Plainland Crossing precinct has said construction on the much-awaited Bunnings Warehouse would begin in the near future.

THE developer behind the Plainland Crossing precinct has confirmed construction on the much-anticipated Bunnings Warehouse will soon begin.

It comes after the Lockyer Valley Regional Council approved an application for material change.

Plainland Crossing development manager Joe Gorman said it was too early to confirm a date but construction would follow shortly after site works wrapped up.

“We are now finalising details for a construction start on site with the developer of the Bunnings (store) and we hope to be under construction in the very near future,” Mr Gorman said.

“We have our contractors appointed and we are anticipating a start in the near future to do site works.

“Once those site works are done, the developer will be able to start development of the Bunnings.”

Mr Gorman said the coronavirus had made little impact on the Plainland Crossing precinct’s growth, aside from slowing sales on residential properties.

He described the period as one of uncertainty.

“Display homes were shut – there were a lot of people unable to go through the process of finding a preferred place to live and selecting house designs during that period,” he said.

He said the building grant coupled with eased restrictions seemed to boost sales – but it was hard to rule out other factors.

“Since those initial lockdowns were relaxed, and with the introduction by the Federal Government by the home builder grant, activity picked up quite strongly from May onwards.”

The precinct released stage 9B, including a further 16 residential lots.

“Since our good inquiry levels, we’ve decided to complete construction on that stage before the end of the year,” Mr Gorman said.

