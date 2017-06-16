Plainland BMX rider to take on the world

WORLD STAGE: Plainland rider Harley Roberts is heading to the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships in July.

BMX: From a young age, Harley Roberts wanted to represent his country.

At the end of July, he will get that chance when he dons the green and gold and heads to the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

After finishing 16th at the Queensland BMX Title Championships in Brisbane in September, he progressed to the national titles in April.

Competing against some of the nation's top riders, he again placed 16th in the 17-24 Men's 24-inch Cruiser class and a couple of weeks later received the news he was heading to the States.

"By far it's going to be the biggest (competition) I've ever been in,” Roberts said.

"I'm a little bit nervous but completely excited.

"It's the first and likely the last time I'll ever get to do it.”

The Plainland teenager not only catches the eye for his ability on his bike but for the bright pink racing gear he wears when competing - which he wears to raise awareness for breast cancer after both his aunty and a family friend were diagnosed with the disease.

"I hoped that through going pink more people would become more aware... and maybe make a cure more possible,” he said.

"Each time people see my bike at different race events the kids I compete with and other riders ask why I'm doing this.”

Roberts will carry that message with him internationally when he competes at the world championships.

"Unfortunately I have to wear the Aussie jersey over the top, but all my other gear will still be pink,” he said.