Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire crews were kept busy last night containing a blaze started by illegal fireworks. Photo: File
Fire crews were kept busy last night containing a blaze started by illegal fireworks. Photo: File Brett Wortman
News

'Plain stupidity': Illegal fireworks cause havoc overnight

Crystal Jones
by
11th Dec 2019 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG fire crews have slammed the actions of people who set off illegal fireworks, causing a bushfire overnight. 

A spokesman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg said the fire started on Clayton Rd and was called in at 6.40pm. 

The blaze had spread to an area of about 100m x 30m and five crews were on scene - two urban and three rural. 

The spokesman said it took about an hour to put the blaze out, but crews returned through the night to ensure it hadn't flared back up. 

Witnesses in the area told fire crews they'd seen illegal fireworks in the area and the shells of those fireworks were sighted by fireys. 

The spokesman said it was an especially bad time to let off illegal fireworks, with a heightened fire danger causing concern. 

"It's just irresponsible and it's plain stupidity," he said. 

Police were also on scene at the incident.

A fire ban is current in Bundaberg and the North Burnett. 

bushfires illegal fireworks qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        premium_icon Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        News Police push for security camera usage following a rise in crime in the Somerset region

        How to boost your chances of taking home a ham this Christmas

        premium_icon How to boost your chances of taking home a ham this...

        News Planning on trying your luck on the ham wheel – here’s the secrets to boosting your...

        Everything you need to know about Ipswich’s measles outbreak

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about Ipswich’s measles outbreak

        Health Deaths occur mainly in children under five years of age, primarily from pneumonia...

        Holiday drivers encouraged to stop, revive in Somerset

        Holiday drivers encouraged to stop, revive in Somerset

        News Free tea, coffee and snacks will be on offer for drivers passing through the...