Pizza eaters help flood victims

DOUGHRAISER: Kushla and Brandon Brooking were happy to do what they could to help flood victims. Meg Bolton

DOMINO'S Hatton Vale owners Brandon and Kushla Brooking were just two of the franchisees across Queensland who helped raise a total of $75,000 for flood victims up north.

Last Wednesday, $1 from every pizza sold at each store across the state was donated to the Australia Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Mrs Brooking said it was great to see locals to get involved in the "doughraiser”.

"Every little bit counts,” Mrs Brooking said.

The Hatton Vale store sold 287 pizzas, contributing $287 to the statewide cause.

With two young children of her own, Mrs Brooking felt for the families.

"I couldn't imagine what they're going through,” she said.

"We want to help because if we were in that situation we would want people to help us.”

She said the fundraiser was great because it was an opportunity for people to donate to the cause without spending any extra money.

"Everyone who came into the store on Wednesday helped flood victims up north whether they meant to or not,” Mrs Brooking said.

Domino's teams from eight Townsville stores had previously delivered more than 2000 pizzas to emergency workers.

The doughraiser was a chance for other stores and communities across Queensland to join the cause.

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said it was important for stores across Queensland to help those in need.

"Our fellow Queenslanders in North Queensland are doing it really tough right now and we wanted to throw our full support behind them,” Mr Knight said.

"We want to thank everyone who showed their support by buying a pizza and helping us to achieve this amazing result for the Red Cross.”

Domino's own registered charity, Give for Good, matched the first $25,000 raised through the doughraiser, going dollar for dollar. Mr Knight said rural communities and disaster relief were a key focus of the charity.

"The rural communities of Australia are key enablers of our high-quality food supply chain,” he said.

"We wanted to do more to help North Queensland communities during this difficult time by matching our Queensland customer donations.”