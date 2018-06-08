Pioneer Gwen broke many barriers in her life

RISK TAKER: Tabeel Lutheran Home resident Gwen Fenton has never been afraid of trying something new.

GWEN Fenton never set out to be a pioneer, in her own words, "it just happened.”

After finishing school near Hamilton in Victoria, she moved to Tasmania with her parents at the age of 15 and worked as a jillaroo on a property for three years.

"I was the only girl on the property at the time... I loved it,” Mrs Fenton said.

"I did all the same things as everyone else, digging post holes and putting fences up and shearing sheep... the whole lot.”

It was in that time, a few months shy of her 18th birthday, that she met the man that would become her husband out on the dance floor.

With Mrs Fenton the new girl on the scene, Stan and his mate tossed a coin to see who would get to ask her to dance.

Stan won out and seven months later they were married.

While her husband worked on a property, Mrs Fenton remained at home to look after their three children - Stuart, Garrie and Sheree.

But when the kids hit high school age, the family moved together to Launceston.

After a couple of other jobs in her new hometown Mrs Fenton found work as a taxi-driver, a role she instantly fell in love with.

The gig behind the wheel kept her on her toes for close to five years, allowing her to explore every corner of the city and beyond.

"I was the first woman taxi driver in Launceston... they took a risk on me,” she said.

"I ended up having two or three (female taxi-drivers in the same company) after that. I broke the ice.”

"It was just a bunch of fun the whole lot. It couldn't get boring because you never knew where you were going to be.”

In Launceston, she also became heavily involved in the harness racing scene.

"A lot of the women used to do the horse training, you weren't full time training as you couldn't afford to it was a hobby,” she said.

"We worked with them all the time and the men would only drive them virtually on race day.”

After one of the horses she had trained had a big win one weekend and the write-up in the paper heralded someone else for all her hard work, Mrs Fenton had enough.

Coming off the track the next day, her venting was overheard by the head steward of Tasmania.

"I said 'we do all the work and they get all the glory.' I said 'we should be allowed to train them and drive them.' And this voice pipes up and says 'why don't you do something about it' and I look around... it was only the head steward of Tasmania,” she said.

"He said 'I'll help you, I can't do it openly but I'll give you all the help' and that's how we got it started - women racing against the men.

"If we hadn't of got into it, someone would have done it but we were lucky enough that we broke that barrier. They all told it us it would never happen and I said yes it will. And it did.”

Mrs Fenton, now 77, has broken many barriers in her life and puts it down to never being afraid of taking a chance or trying something out of the ordinary.

"Go for it. If you want to do it, have a go with it. If it fails, don't worry about it. That's the only way you can live,” she said.

"I always find a bit of fun in something, if you can't get a bit of fun once a day then you're going bad.

"If somebody asked me to try something I've never said no. If you want try it, try it, you can do one of two things. You can fail or you can succeed. If you fail you say well it's not for me but don't worry about failing because you can at least give it a try and that's what I've always done.”